Most Adani Stocks Rise After GQG Buys Adani Power Stake
GQG Partners and its associates have acquired stake worth Rs 8,700 crore (about $1.1 billion) in Adani Power.
Shares of Adani Group companies advanced, led by Adani Power Ltd., after GQG Partners and its associates bought stakes worth Rs 8,700 crore, or about $1.1 billion, in the power company.
GQG Partners purchased the stake from the promoters in the biggest single buyer-single seller trade in India’s stock markets.
All the group companies, with the exception of Adani Green Energy Ltd., gained. Adani Green fell by 0.26%, while Adani Transmission Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. advanced over 1% during early trade.
That pushed the total market cap of all listed Adani Group companies higher by Rs 7,717 crore to Rs 10.45 lakh crore.
Promoter entities of Adani Power Ltd., Worldwide Emerging Market Holding Ltd. and Afro Asia Trade and Investments Ltd., sold a combined 31.2 crore shares, or 8.1% stake, for Rs 8,707.5 crore in two separate bulk deals, according to BSE data on Wednesday.
GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund bought 15.20 crore shares, or 3.94% stake, in two bulk deals at Rs 279.15 apiece from the Adani family for Rs 4,243.1 crore, according to the exchanges.
The remaining stake worth more than Rs 4,460 crore was also acquired by GQG and its associates, according to people with knowledge of the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Shares of Adani Power rose 2.18% to Rs 286 apiece, compared to a 0.34% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock advanced 3% intra-day to Rs 288.3 apiece, the most since Aug. 10.
It has fallen 4.14% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 5.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 64.6.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.