Adani Group Stocks Rise, Market Cap Jumps By Over Rs 51,000 Crore To Rs 11 Lakh Crore

Adani Power surged for the second day after GQG Partners and its associates bought stake worth Rs 8,700 crore, or about $1.1 billion, in the power company. Adani Green Energy Ltd. was trading above 7%.

Adani Total Gas Ltd. Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Transmissions/Energy Solutions Ltd., and Adani Wilmar Ltd., were all trading above 4%.

The total market cap of all listed Adani Group companies increased Rs 51,450 crore to Rs 11.02 lakh crore.