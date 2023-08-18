Adani Group Stocks Rise, Market Cap Jumps By Over Rs 51,000 Crore To Rs 11 Lakh Crore
All the 10 listed Adani Group stocks that advanced on Friday.
Adani Group stocks added more than Rs 50,000 crore in investor wealth on Friday as shares of all Adani companies rose on Friday, led by Adani Power Ltd., on multiple business developments.
Adani Power surged for the second day after GQG Partners and its associates bought stake worth Rs 8,700 crore, or about $1.1 billion, in the power company. Adani Green Energy Ltd. was trading above 7%.
Adani Total Gas Ltd. Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Transmissions/Energy Solutions Ltd., and Adani Wilmar Ltd., were all trading above 4%.
The total market cap of all listed Adani Group companies increased Rs 51,450 crore to Rs 11.02 lakh crore.
Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., previously known as Adani Transmission Ltd., advanced over 5% after its promoter entity, Gelt Berry, bought 2.38 crore shares, or 2.13% stake, between Aug. 3 and Aug. 14, through open market transactions.
Furthermore, the company signed a deal with Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd. to acquire KPS 1 Transmission Ltd. It also initiated arbitration proceedings against Gujarat Energy Transmission Corp. and expects to claim Rs 99.76 crore for work done on the 400 kV D/C Mundra-Zerda transmission line.
Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. rose as much as 8.73% intraday, the most since July 25, 2023.
Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd. rose above 7% after its associate company, Mundra Solar Energy, received approval for a 2.0 GW capacity Solar PV manufacturing plant at Mundra, Gujarat, from the Solar Energy Corp. of India.
Shares rose as much as 9.80% intraday, the most since July 25.
Shares of ACC Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd. recovered after paring early losses. ACC was excluded from the Nifty Next 50 and Nifty 100 during the NSE's semi-annual review of broad market indices on Thursday. The changes will be effective from Sept. 29.
