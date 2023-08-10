Most Adani Stocks Rise, Add Over Rs 17,000 Crore To Group Market Cap

Shares of all Adani Group companies, with the exception of ACC Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd., advanced on Thursday.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 declined 0.47% to trade at 9,540.85 by 1:30 p.m.

Adani Power Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd. led the gain with a more than 2% rise in share prices. The group companies added Rs 17,490 crore in market value on Thursday, increasing the Adani universe's listed market capitalisation to Rs 10.76 lakh crore, compared with Rs 10.59 lakh crore on Wednesday.