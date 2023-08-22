Most Adani Group Stocks Rise For Fourth Straight Day
Shares of most Adani companies rose, led by Adani Power and Adani Energy Solutions.
Shares of most Adani Group stocks rose for the fourth straight day.
The gains were led by Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., which rose over 3% each. Only Ambuja Cements Ltd. fell in trade.
The group's market value rose by as much as Rs 30,096 crore to Rs 11.59 lakh crore intraday. But it pared some of the gains and the market cap was up Rs 19,059 crore at Rs 11.49 lakh crore at 10:00 a.m.
Shares of Adani Power Ltd. have risen 20.2% in the last four sessions. Today, the stock jumped as much as 5.7%.
On Monday, the company announced that it will be targeting a total capacity of 21,110 MW by FY28-29. This includes proposed inorganic capacity at 1,100 MW, brownfield capacity of 3,200 MW, core existing capacity of 15,210 MW and committed brownfield capacity of 1,600 MW. It sees the net senior debt at Rs 26,690 crore in FY24, compared to Rs 24,350 crore in FY23.
Shares of Adani Energy Solutions (erstwhile Adani Transmission Ltd.) also rose over 3%. The stock has advanced 18.6% over the last five trading sessions.
Last week, Gelt Berry bought 2.38 crore shares, or 2.13% stake in the company, between Aug. 3 and Aug. 14, through open market transactions. The company also signed a deal with Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. to acquire KPS 1 Transmission Ltd.
Adani Energy Solutions has also initiated arbitration proceedings against Gujarat Energy Transmission Corp. and expects to claim Rs 99.76 crore for work done on the 400 kV D/C Mundra-Zerda transmission line.
Adani Enterprises Ltd. rose more than 2%, a day after promoter firm Kempas Trade and Investment bought 2.53 crore shares or 2.22% stake in the company to increase its holding. The purchase was made from open market between Aug. 7 and Aug. 18.
The group flagship also incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Sirius Digitech International, to provide digital solutions and services.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.