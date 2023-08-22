Most Adani Group Stocks Rise For Fourth Straight Day

Shares of most Adani Group stocks rose for the fourth straight day.

The gains were led by Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., which rose over 3% each. Only Ambuja Cements Ltd. fell in trade.

The group's market value rose by as much as Rs 30,096 crore to Rs 11.59 lakh crore intraday. But it pared some of the gains and the market cap was up Rs 19,059 crore at Rs 11.49 lakh crore at 10:00 a.m.