Most Adani Group Stocks Rebound: Price And Delivery Data

Shares of most Adani Group companies rebounded as the apple-to-airport conglomerate holds roadshows with investors.

ACC Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., NDTV Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd. ended with gains in the range of 2–15%. Adani Transmission Ltd. and Adani Total Gas Ltd. ended 5% lower each.

After falling for seven consecutive sessions, shares of Adani Enterprises opened lower on Tuesday. But they bounced back to rally 24.5% from the day's low to hit a high at Rs 1,373.30. The stock hit the 15% upper circuit.

The rebound came as the chief financial officer, on the sidelines of the roadshow, said the group isn’t seeking to refinance debt or inject capital.

Here's the price change and delivery data of Adani Group stocks: