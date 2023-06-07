Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai Sees 'Up-Cycle' Trend In Earnings In India After Q4 Results

The in-line revenue growth and profit beat by Indian companies in the fourth quarter substantiates an earnings 'up-cycle' trend in India, according to Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai.

Earnings growth was positive for eight of the 10 sectors tracked by Morgan Stanley, led by consumer discretionary and communication services sectors.

Companies under Morgan Stanley's coverage reported revenue, Ebitda, profit before tax and net profit growth of 14%, 17%, 21% and 24%, respectively, during the January-March quarter versus the brokerage's estimate of 13%, 19%, 21% and 19%, respectively, according to a note co-authored by equity strategists Ridham Desai and Nayant Parekh.