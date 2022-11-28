Morgan Stanley Sees Sensex At 68,500 In 2023

Wall Street brokerage Morgan Stanley has pencilled in an "absolute upside with relative downsides" for the domestic equity markets with Sensex rallying 10% in a base case scenario in 2023 scaling to 68,500 points by December.

"An up-trending profit cycle, a likely peak in short rates in Q1 2023 and ebbing global macro risks relative to 2022 make the case for 'absolute upside to Indian stocks," said a report by Morgan Stanley's Chief India Economist Ridham Desai and his team. But India's relative gains may take a breather in 2023.

Stating that the bull market is intact, it said at the helm of the outperformance of the domestic equities in the past two years has been government policy, including a structural rise in the domestic equity saving pool, a boost to corporate profit share in GDP, and a focus on FDI flows, which raised the share of FDI in balance of payments, allowing the country to run monetary policy that is less sensitive to the U.S. Federal Reserve, and reduced the equity market's sensitivity to U.S. growth conditions and oil prices.