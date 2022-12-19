Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says U.S. Profit Drop Could Rival 2008 Era

A two-month rally in US stocks has fizzled out — keeping the S&P 500 on track for its biggest annual slump since 2008 — following staunchly hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. US stocks last week failed to overcome a technical downtrend in place since the start of the year, which has put an end to the past three bear-market rallies. Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have also warned about the risk to profit margins next year as inflation remains high.