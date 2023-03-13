Sell Any Post-SVB Stocks Bounce, Says Morgan Stanley

The strategist — who correctly predicted the selloff in stocks last year and the rebound in October — said the collapse of SVB and closure of Signature Bank make clear the impact of the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening. While he doesn’t see a wider systemic issue similar to that encountered during the 2008 global financial crisis, especially with US authorities backstopping deposits at troubled lenders, he sees the downfall of these banks as likely having a negative effect on economic growth.