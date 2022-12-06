Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target For Most PSU Banks; Shares Gain

Morgan Stanley raised earnings estimates and valuation multiples for most public sector banks, barring State Bank of India, citing continued strong performance over the next few years supported by higher margins and sustained loan growth.

SBI has already built these benefits given a better balance sheet and execution over the past two years, the global research house said.

And as recovery is sustained, the brokerage expects benefits to percolate to non-SBI PSU banks such as Bank of Baroda Ltd., Bank of India Ltd., Punjab National Bank Ltd. and Canara Bank Ltd.