Monthly Foreign Inflows Into Domestic Debt Market At Six-Year High

Foreign portfolio investment in the domestic debt market hit a six-year high in November, driven by robust yields and the domestic bonds' inclusion in JPMorgan's Emerging Market Global Bond Index.

Foreign portfolio investors have infused Rs 14,556 crore as of Nov. 29, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. The previous highest monthly inflow by FPIs was recorded in October 2017.

The high-yield coupon and the attractive structure of the debt instruments are drawing FPIs, according to Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner at Rockfort Fincap LLP.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yields came down sharply to 4.30% as compared with the Indian government's 10-year Treasury yield, which is still trading around 7.25%, Srinivasan said. "FPIs will be keen to watch this development and we can expect some investment flow from FPIs in Indian government bonds."

So far this year, foreign investors have net invested Rs 50,057 crore in the Indian debt market.