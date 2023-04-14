Mobius Sees Stocks As ‘Best Turkish Bet’ After Pivotal Elections

Turkish stocks started 2023 on a loose footing as the prospect of political instability and February’s devastating earthquakes led to high volatility, sending the benchmark index from being 2022’s best performer to ranking among the worst performers. The presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14 have turned into a high-stakes battle between the incumbent Erdogan and his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who has promised a return to economic orthodoxy. Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of a unified opposition bloc, leads in most polls, but he may not be able to get more than half of the popular vote, which would trigger a second round.