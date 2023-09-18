BQPrimeMarketsM&M To Maruti: Auto Stocks See Sharp Rise
ADVERTISEMENT

M&M To Maruti: Auto Stocks See Sharp Rise

The market capitalisation of Mahindra and Mahindra crossed Rs 2 lakh crore for the first time ever.

18 Sep 2023, 2:53 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational Image. (Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Representational Image. (Source: Unsplash

Shares of auto companies were trading higher on Monday.

The Nifty Auto was trading 1.03% higher as compared with a 0.18% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 2.15 p.m.

The market capitalisation of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. crossed Rs 2 lakh crore for the first time ever.

M&M's stock rose as much as 4.3% to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,670 apiece. It pared gains to trade 2.68% higher at Rs 1,644 apiece as compared with a 0.2% decline in the Nifty as of 2:18 p.m.

The stock has gained 30.40% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.54, implying that the stock may be overbought.

Thirty-eight out of the 43 analysts tracking M&M maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend 'hold,' and one suggests 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 3.5%.

M&M's shares increased 4.56% during the past two trading sessions, while Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s shares rose 7.56%. Tata Motors Ltd.'s stock increased by 2.93%, while Hero Motocorp Ltd. shares rose by 3.86%.

ALSO READ

Electric Car Sales Have Reached Inflection Point, Says Tata Motors' Shailesh Chandra

Opinion
Electric Car Sales Have Reached Inflection Point, Says Tata Motors' Shailesh Chandra
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT