M&M To Maruti: Auto Stocks See Sharp Rise

The market capitalisation of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. crossed Rs 2 lakh crore for the first time ever.

M&M's stock rose as much as 4.3% to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,670 apiece. It pared gains to trade 2.68% higher at Rs 1,644 apiece as compared with a 0.2% decline in the Nifty as of 2:18 p.m.