M&M Shares Slip After Canada-Based Associate Firm Winds Up
Resson Aerospace Corp. got a certificate of dissolution from Corporations Canada on Wednesday.
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. fell over 3% on Thursday after its Canada-based associate company filed for a voluntary wind-up.
Resson Aerospace Corp. got a certificate of dissolution from Corporations Canada on Wednesday. It has ceased to be in existence and is now an associate company of M&M, according to an exchange filing.
M&M holds an 11.18% stake in Resson via Class C preferred shares. The company is entitled to receive approximately C$4.7 million upon liquidation.
Shares of M&M fell as much as 3.3% during the day to Rs 1,580.15 apiece. It pared losses to trade 3.04% lower at Rs 1,584.35 apiece, compared to a 0.81% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 1:49 p.m.
It has risen 27% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 53.2.
Thirty-eight out of the 43 analysts tracking M&M maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend 'hold', and one suggests a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 7.8%.