M&M Shares Slip After Canada-Based Associate Firm Winds Up

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. fell over 3% on Thursday after its Canada-based associate company filed for a voluntary wind-up.

Resson Aerospace Corp. got a certificate of dissolution from Corporations Canada on Wednesday. It has ceased to be in existence and is now an associate company of M&M, according to an exchange filing.

M&M holds an 11.18% stake in Resson via Class C preferred shares. The company is entitled to receive approximately C$4.7 million upon liquidation.