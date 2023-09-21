BQPrimeMarketsM&M Shares Slip After Canada-Based Associate Firm Winds Up
ADVERTISEMENT

M&M Shares Slip After Canada-Based Associate Firm Winds Up

Resson Aerospace Corp. got a certificate of dissolution from Corporations Canada on Wednesday.

21 Sep 2023, 2:31 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mahindra &amp; Mahindra's office building in Mumbai. (Source: BQ Prime)</p></div>
Mahindra & Mahindra's office building in Mumbai. (Source: BQ Prime)

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. fell over 3% on Thursday after its Canada-based associate company filed for a voluntary wind-up.

Resson Aerospace Corp. got a certificate of dissolution from Corporations Canada on Wednesday. It has ceased to be in existence and is now an associate company of M&M, according to an exchange filing.

M&M holds an 11.18% stake in Resson via Class C preferred shares. The company is entitled to receive approximately C$4.7 million upon liquidation.

Shares of M&M fell as much as 3.3% during the day to Rs 1,580.15 apiece. It pared losses to trade 3.04% lower at Rs 1,584.35 apiece, compared to a 0.81% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 1:49 p.m.

It has risen 27% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 53.2.

Thirty-eight out of the 43 analysts tracking M&M maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend 'hold', and one suggests a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 7.8%.

ALSO READ

India-Canada Tensions: What's At Stake?

Opinion
India-Canada Tensions: What's At Stake?
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT