MM Forgings, Satin Creditcare And Savita Oil: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage With 'Buy'

The brokerage started covering Satin Creditcare Network because the company is focused on growth, stable asset quality, and other fundamentals.

Positive triggers for the company include the likely growth in microfinance contribution to India's GVA and the easing of regulations by the RBI, it said.

There are efforts by the company to increase the share of secured offerings in its product mix by diversifying geographical concentration, insulating the balance sheet from additional stress post-restructuring, and improving cost efficiencies.

With its wide geographic reach in the microfinance industry, the company could use its subsidiaries to get into the micro, small and medium enterprise, and housing finance markets. This would boost growth, even though the quality of its assets would be lower.

The stock trades at 2.6 times the 30-day average volume.