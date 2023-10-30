M&M Finance Expects Second Half Of FY24 To Be Profitable Even As Shares Fall
This was the highest single intraday drop since April 12, 2021, where financial stocks plunged over pandemic worries.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. saw a 14% decline in share prices on Monday as its second-quarter earnings fell short of analysts' expectations. However, the management expects the second half of the fiscal to be profitable and see more cash flows.
The standalone net profit for the quarter ended September was Rs 235.2 crore, representing a 48% year-on-year decrease, according to its filing with the exchanges. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had projected a standalone net profit of Rs 483.1 crore.
Stock Volatility In The Past
On April 12, 2021, shares of M&M Financial Services slumped 14.95%, while the Nifty 50 lost as much as 3.95% intraday. This came amid worries about the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic gripping markets.
Shares dropped as much as 7.3% on July 28 this year after its Q1 profit missed estimates by 37%. The lender had reported a standalone profit of Rs 352.66 crore last quarter, while the street expected Rs 563.32 crore in net earnings.
On May 2, shares saw gains of 7.3% after the Q4 FY23 results surprised positively, reflecting a standalone profit of 31%, surpassing analyst expectations at Rs 684.12 crore.
The Way Ahead
During an analyst call following the Q2 results, the company's management explained that the decline in profit was attributed to temporary provisions related to the gross stage 3 assets. They also expressed a cautious stance towards growth.
Ramesh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer of Mahindra Financial Services, said that the additional provision of Rs 300 crore, mainly associated with tractors, did not signal impending issues arising from the rural economy.
In terms of lending hikes, the company plans to raise yields in November and December, with the benefit coming in Q4, the management said.
Historically, the later half of the year has typically been profitable because that's when most of the cash flows occur, it said. Favourable monsoons leading to good harvests, payments being released from the infrastructure contracting sector, and increased tourism during this period all point to a positive cash flow season, according to the management.
Iyer highlighted the lender's focus on affordable housing finance and moving away from deep rural financing in a recent conversation with BQ Prime. He attributed the shift to the inherent vulnerabilities of rural financing, which comes under stress due to various on-ground conditions.
Factors like markets in villages, monsoon and even postponement of cash flow set in are temporary in nature, he said during the analyst call. The management retained guidance of a 23–24% compound annual growth rate.
Shares of Mahindra Finance fell as much as 14.41% during the day to Rs 237.35 apiece. It closed 11.58% lower at Rs 245.20 apiece, as compared with a 0.49% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 3:30 p.m.
It has risen 1.9% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 24, implying that the stock may be oversold.
Twenty-one out of the 40 analysts tracking Mahindra Financial Services maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, 13 recommend a 'hold', and six suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analyst price target implies a potential upside of 21.9%.