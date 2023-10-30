M&M Finance Expects Second Half Of FY24 To Be Profitable Even As Shares Fall

During an analyst call following the Q2 results, the company's management explained that the decline in profit was attributed to temporary provisions related to the gross stage 3 assets. They also expressed a cautious stance towards growth.

Ramesh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer of Mahindra Financial Services, said that the additional provision of Rs 300 crore, mainly associated with tractors, did not signal impending issues arising from the rural economy.

In terms of lending hikes, the company plans to raise yields in November and December, with the benefit coming in Q4, the management said.

Historically, the later half of the year has typically been profitable because that's when most of the cash flows occur, it said. Favourable monsoons leading to good harvests, payments being released from the infrastructure contracting sector, and increased tourism during this period all point to a positive cash flow season, according to the management.

Iyer highlighted the lender's focus on affordable housing finance and moving away from deep rural financing in a recent conversation with BQ Prime. He attributed the shift to the inherent vulnerabilities of rural financing, which comes under stress due to various on-ground conditions.



Factors like markets in villages, monsoon and even postponement of cash flow set in are temporary in nature, he said during the analyst call. The management retained guidance of a 23–24% compound annual growth rate.