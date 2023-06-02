M&M Expects SUV Segment To Grow More Than Industry Growth Of Over 10% In FY24

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.'s sports utility vehicle segment will grow faster than the expected industry growth of more than 10% in fiscal 2024, according to Chief Executive Officer (Auto and Farm) Rajesh Jejurikar.

However, the company is facing challenges with respect to lower volumes due to a semiconductor shortage, Jejurikar, who is also the executive director, told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat. "We expect roughly a risk of 10-15% on semiconductors from time to time," he said. This means the company will produce 10-15% lower volumes.

The automaker's vehicles are becoming more and more 'tech- savvy,' which is leading to the company witnessing a much greater demand for semiconductor chips, he said, adding that the company had lost about 10,000 SUV units last quarter due to the semiconductor shortage.

To address this, the automaker has been undertaking multiple derisking activities, including alternate suppliers, and in the process has ramped up its overall volumes very effectively amid the chip crunch.

The company increased its volume 'very well' in the 32,000–35,000 unit range per month, Jejurikar said, adding that the company has also set up a capacity of 39,000 units, which is in play.