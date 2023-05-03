Mixed Q4 Results For Tata Steel, Revenue Rises For Ambuja — Earnings Wrap

Tata Steel Ltd. saw a steep decline in its net profit for the quarter ended March 2023, but exceeded estimates by a wide margin, according to its company filing on Tuesday.

The story was the same across the Indian steel behemoth's financial results as it managed to beat estimates with ease, but its metrics saw significant decline when compared to figures from the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its bottom line and top line took a hit as the improvement in Indian operations was countered by the pressure faced by its European units.