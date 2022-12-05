‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks Concern

To be sure, the debt is fully collateralized and backed by hard currency. To understand how the system works, consider a Dutch pension fund buying assets in the US. As part of the transaction, it will often use a foreign-currency swap to exchange euros for dollars. Then, when it’s closed out, the fund will repay dollars and receives euros. For the length of the trade, the payment obligation is recorded off-balance sheet, which the BIS calls a “blind spot” in the financial system.