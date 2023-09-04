Mishra Dhatu Nigam Shares Rise After Supplying Materials For ISRO's Solar Mission

Shares of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. hit an all-time high on Monday after it said it was the key supplier of specialised metals and alloys for ISRO's solar mission.

Aditya-L1's launcher vehicle, PSLV-C57, was built with several materials supplied by the company, according to an exchange filing. “India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1, successfully launched by ISRO, brings more laurels to our nation and atmanirbharta in space projects," said SK Jha, chairman and managing director, Mishra Dhatu Nigam.