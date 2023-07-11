Minda's Rs 750 Crore EV Chargers Order Drives Stock Higher

Shares of Minda Corporation rose 4.56% to Rs 304.65 apiece as of 11 a.m., as compared to a 0.69% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip rose as much as 5.61% intraday to hit an intraday record high of Rs 307.7 per share. The stock has risen nearly 49% year-to-date.

Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.

Out of the eight analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating and two recommend a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 18%.