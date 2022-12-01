Midhani Anticipates Rs 500 Crore In New Orders By March, Says Chairman SK Jha

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. or Midhani expects orders from new avenues worth Rs 500 crore through March 2023, according to Chairman SK Jha. This is over and above the current order flow of Rs 1,500 crore, he said.

"A lot of armour requirements have come up recently, especially for bulletproof vehicles... requirements for bulletproof jackets, including other accessories in the ballistic area," Jha, who is also the managing director at Midhani, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

"The market position [of all these] is around Rs 250-300 crore... and that's what Midhani stands to capture."

The Hyderabad-based PSU under the Ministry of Defence manufactures specialised steels and alloys, catering to the defence, space, and other critical industries.

Jha anticipates an increased order flow for the state-run company's strategic products as demand from the missile, nuclear energy, and space segments picks up.