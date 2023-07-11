Mid Caps Will Continue To Outperform, Says Motilal Oswal's Prateek Agrawal

Mid caps are expected to generate higher returns than large- and small-cap stocks, said Prateek Agrawal, executive director at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Co.

Although valuation comfort is relatively lower, most of the growth-focused themes are part of the mid-cap segment, Agrawal said in an interview with BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. Mid caps are likely to fare better than the other two categories, like in the last one year, he said.

Nifty Midcap has surged 33.4% over the past year, while Nifty Smallcap and Nifty LargeMid Cap gained 27.3% and 21.9%, respectively. The benchmark Nifty 50 has risen 20.1% during the period.