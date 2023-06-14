Mid Caps To Outperform Even More In Near Term, Says Citi

A sustained bull rally in stocks, foreign inflows and investments into domestic equity funds could drive mid caps even more in the near term, according to Citi Research.

“Mid caps have had a strong 2023 outperformance coinciding with strong momentum in FII inflows quarter till date,” the brokerage said in its note.

The earnings growth, which is somewhat lagging in large caps, may be the "key" sustenance as valuation premiums are above the long-term averages, the note said. Citi said that domestic small- and mid-cap funds continue to see higher net inflows compared to large-cap peers.

Citi, however, remains selective on mid-caps.