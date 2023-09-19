Microsoft Eyes Apple’s Spot As World’s Largest Stock

That new something could be AI, the hottest investment theme of the year. Needham recently wrote that Apple could fall to fourth place among US stocks — behind Microsoft, Alphabet Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. — because it “is not a core beneficiary of the trend toward generative AI.” Separately, Rosenblatt Securities wrote that Apple’s crown could be threatened by Nvidia Corp, the chipmaker that has been the biggest beneficiary of the AI boom so far, and which is currently less than half of Apple’s size.