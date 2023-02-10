Metropolis Healthcare Q3 Results: Profit Falls In Line With Estimates
The diagnostic service provider's net profit fell 13% to Rs 36 crore in the December quarter.
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.'s third-quarter profit dropped, but it was in line with estimates.
The diagnostic service provider's net profit stood at Rs 36 crore in the December quarter, down 13% from the same period in the previous fiscal, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 36 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Sequentially, it fell 11%.
Metropolis Healthcare Q3 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue fell 3% to Rs 285 crore, in line with estimates of Rs 291 crore.
Ebitda was down 6% to Rs 70 crore, against the forecast of Rs 73 crore.
Margin contracted to 24.7% from 25.7%. Analysts had projected it at 25.2%.
Shares of Metropolis Healthcare closed 1.66% lower on Friday, compared to a 0.2% fall in the benchmark Sensex.