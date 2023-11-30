Metro Brands Shares Jump Over 8% On Foot Locker Partnership
Under the partnership, Metro Brands will operate the New York-based sports shoe retailer's stores in India.
Metro Brands Ltd.'s shares surged over 8% to hit an all-time high on Thursday after it signed a long-term trademark licensing agreement with Foot Locker Inc.
Under the partnership, Metro Brands will operate the New York-based sports shoe retailer's stores in India, as per a press release.
Nykaa Fashion will be the exclusive e-commerce partner, and will handle Foot Locker's India website. Nykaa will also sell its authorised merchandise on its existing platform.
Shares of the company rose as much as 8.52%, the most since listing on Dec. 12, 2022, before paring gains to trade 3.78% higher at 9:51 a.m. This compares to a 0.1% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 56.24% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 34 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 67.34.
Of the 18 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside 11.0%.