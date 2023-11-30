Metro Brands Shares Jump Over 8% On Foot Locker Partnership

Metro Brands Ltd.'s shares surged over 8% to hit an all-time high on Thursday after it signed a long-term trademark licensing agreement with Foot Locker Inc.

Under the partnership, Metro Brands will operate the New York-based sports shoe retailer's stores in India, as per a press release.

Nykaa Fashion will be the exclusive e-commerce partner, and will handle Foot Locker's India website. Nykaa will also sell its authorised merchandise on its existing platform.