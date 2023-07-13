Metals Margins To Decline With Steel To Outperform Non-Ferrous In Q1, Say Analysts

The margins of metal companies may decline in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, with steel companies outperforming non-ferrous players, according to analysts.

Margins are expected to contract by Rs 2,000–3,000 per tonne, analysts said. But the performance may differ across companies given their prior-period inventory, product mix, and contract prices, according to ICICI Securities Ltd. Non-ferrous companies are expected to underperform owing to market surpluses in all key base metals.

Analysts estimate a 3-7% decline in revenues and close to a 50% decline in net profits for the sector. This decline is driven by lower metal prices, higher input costs, and weak global demand.