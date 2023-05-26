MedPlus Health Shares Surge Over 13% After Q4 Profit More Than Doubles
Consolidated net profit in Q4 jumped 127% to Rs 27 crore, while revenue rose 30% to Rs 1,253 crore, per an exchange filing.
MedPlus Health Services Ltd.'s shares surged the most in over six months after its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled and revenue beat analysts' estimates.
MedPlus Health Services Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 30% at Rs 1,253 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,242.13 crore).
Operating profit is up 56% at Rs 82 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 72.37 crore).
Ebitda margin at 6.5% vs. 5.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 5.8%)
Net profit up 127% at Rs 27 crore.
The company received a deferred tax benefit of Rs 18.78 crore during the March quarter.
Shares of the company surged 13.57% to Rs 783.35 per share, while the benchmark Nifty 50 was trading 0.37% higher as of 10:31 a.m.
The stock gained as much as 13.78%, the most since Nov. 14, 2022.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 54.8 times the 30-day average volume. All seven analysts tracking the stock maintain a 'buy' rating, as per Bloomberg. The consensus price target implies a potential upside of 6%.