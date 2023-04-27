Medanta Shares Should Trade At Par, Not Premium To Industry Average, Says Kotak

Shares of Medanta operator Global Health Ltd. deserve to trade at par, not a premium, to the sector average and at a discount to Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

Kotak said the company, one of the leaders in tertiary care, should trade at par with the sector average and at a discount of about 20% to Max and around 10% to Apollo Hospitals due to the high sales concentration from Gurugram, key-man risk, and inherent risks associated with its one market, one hospital model instead of a cluster approach.

The brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with an 'Add' rating and a fair value of Rs 550 per share, implying an 8% upside from the current market price.