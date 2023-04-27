Medanta Shares Should Trade At Par, Not Premium To Industry Average, Says Kotak
It deserves to trade at par with the sector average and at a discount of 20% to Max and 10% to Apollo Hospitals.
Shares of Medanta operator Global Health Ltd. deserve to trade at par, not a premium, to the sector average and at a discount to Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., according to Kotak Institutional Equities.
Kotak said the company, one of the leaders in tertiary care, should trade at par with the sector average and at a discount of about 20% to Max and around 10% to Apollo Hospitals due to the high sales concentration from Gurugram, key-man risk, and inherent risks associated with its one market, one hospital model instead of a cluster approach.
The brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with an 'Add' rating and a fair value of Rs 550 per share, implying an 8% upside from the current market price.
"We expect Medanta to report a solid 15.8% Ebitda CAGR over fiscal 2023–2027, driven by continued strength in Gurugram and Lucknow, coupled with increased traction in Patna," Kotak said.
As of 9:57 a.m., the stock of Global Health was trading 1% lower at Rs 503.15 compared to a flat benchmark Nifty 50. Of the two analysts tracking the stock, both maintained 'buy' rating.
The execution uptick and strategy pivot augur well for the company's strong medium-term growth, the brokerage said, highlighting Medanta's high sales contribution from tower specialties as well as ICU beds and a full-time doctor model.
But the track record of success is limited to Gurugram and Lucknow, with the risk of extrapolating success in these cities to other markets, the brokerage warned. "However, after testing the waters with suboptimal facilities in Indore and Ranchi, Medanta has rightly reverted to its key value proposition of large-scale hospitals at Lucknow, Patna, and Noida," it said.
Medanta plans to add an overall 1,450 beds over the next four years to reach a network of 4,021 beds by the financial year 2027.
Despite Medanta's ongoing expansion, the company will likely continue to churn a "healthy" free cash flow, Kotak said. "We expect Medanta to generate strong cumulative free cash flow of Rs 1,160 crore over fiscal 2023–27, along with gradual debt retirement."
According to the brokerage, the cash flow generation will be spearheaded by a 56% addition to bed capacity in existing and new hospitals, an increase in operational beds in existing hospitals, a gradual improvement in case mix, and annual price hikes of 4–5%.
It expects the company to deliver healthy 17.2% and 15.8% revenue and Ebitda CAGRs, respectively, over fiscal 2023 through 2027. "Compared to a 22.8% Ebitda margin in the nine months of fiscal 2023, we expect Medanta’s Ebitda margins to be in the 20–23% range over the next few years," it said.
Meanwhile, occupancies should hover around 61–65% over the next four years, as per Kotak.