MCX To Launch Own Platform From January?

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Monday amid reports that the company would launch a new trading platform.

The MCX has yet to issue an official statement regarding this.

Earlier, the company had extended its software support service arrangement with 63 Moons Technology Ltd. for the third time in June. The new arrangement, which commenced on July 1, will extend to Dec. 31.

The extension will come at a significant cost of Rs 125 crore per quarter, bringing MCX's total payout to 63 Moons at Rs 500 crore since the expiry of the original contract. This amount is also equivalent to 100% of transaction revenues in the previous financial year.