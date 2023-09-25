MCX To Launch Own Platform From January?
The possibility was also supported by a filing where it announced the schedule of a mock trading session of new trading platform.
Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Monday amid reports that the company would launch a new trading platform.
The MCX has yet to issue an official statement regarding this.
Earlier, the company had extended its software support service arrangement with 63 Moons Technology Ltd. for the third time in June. The new arrangement, which commenced on July 1, will extend to Dec. 31.
The extension will come at a significant cost of Rs 125 crore per quarter, bringing MCX's total payout to 63 Moons at Rs 500 crore since the expiry of the original contract. This amount is also equivalent to 100% of transaction revenues in the previous financial year.
Since the June extension was the company's last one, it now opens the possibility of MCX launching its very own trading platform from calendar year 2024.
This possibility was also supported by a filing dated June 28, where the company announced the schedule of a mock trading session on a new trading platform on Sept. 23 between 9 a.m. and 11.30 p.m.
Shares of MCX rose as much as 9.46% during the day to Rs 1,952.20 apiece. The stock closed 6.66% higher at Rs 1,902.30 apiece compared to a flat benchmark NSE Nifty 50.