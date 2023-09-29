MCX Shares Tumble Nearly 9% As SEBI Halts Commodity Derivatives Platform Launch

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. fell nearly 9% after the Securities and Exchange Board of India advised the exchange to keep the proposed launch of the commodity derivatives platform in abeyance.

The exchange can continue to conduct the mock tests on the platform pending further directions in the matter from SEBI, according to an MCX circular.

This comes as writ petitions filed by Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability on the commodity derivatives platform are pending before the Madras High Court for disposal. The exchange is ready and keen to go live as soon as permitted, it said in its circular.

On a quarter-to-date basis, the stock has gained 28%. This is a result of an increase in the average daily trading volumes of crude contracts on MCX in the September quarter, according to Morgan Stanley. The brokerage has maintained an "underweight" on the stock, with a target price of Rs 1,270 apiece.

There was a high concentration of about 77% of crude contracts traded on MCX during this September quarter of fiscal 2024, and thus it states that "it is difficult to predict the sustainability" of the stock movement, Morgan Stanley said in its Sept. 28 note.