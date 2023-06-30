MCX Shares Tumble 14% On Extending 63 Moons Contract At A Significant Cost
The extension will cost Rs 125 crore per quarter with the total pay-out to 63 Moons now being Rs 500 crore, according to Investec.
Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. tumbled 14% after it extended the support services contract with 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, for an additional six months starting July 1.
This comes after a delay in the rollout of its new platform from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., which hopes to cut costs. The new platform was expected to be launched by Sept. 30, 2022, when the 63 Moons contract was originally set to expire. However, this is the third extension to the 63 Moons contract since then, Morgan Stanley said in a note.
"We wish to inform you that we have once again agreed to the eleventh-hour request by Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd., which according to MCX is for the ‘last time’ for one more time," 63 Moons said in its statement. "This new arrangement of software support service will commence from July 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023."
The extension will come at a significant cost of Rs 125 crore per quarter. The total pay-out to 63 Moons since the expiry of the original contract is now Rs 500 crore or 100% of FY23 transaction revenues, very close to what IEX paid to buy out the technology from 63 Moons, Investec said in a note.
Shares of MCX tumbled 10.17% to 1,475.35 as of 10:31 a.m., compared to a 0.6% gain in benchmark Nifty 50. The scrip declined as much as 14.06% intraday, the most since March 23, 2020.
Total traded volume stood at 15.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 43.74.
Of the nine analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 5.3%
Here's what brokerages have to say about MCX extending Software Support Contract with 63 Moons
Investec
Rating: The brokerage firm downgraded the rating to 'hold' from 'buy' due to three reasons:
(a) the tech transition could get further delayed, implying higher uncertainty on FY25e estimates,
(b) the company seems to have underestimated the complexity involved in a full transition having paid Rs 5 billion since expiry of its original contract or 100% of FY23 transaction revenues and,
(c) potential liabilities in case of any issues arising post transition to new platform.
Target Price: They reduced the target price from Rs 1,780 to Rs 1,715 implying an upside return potential of 17.46%.
Significant Expense To Hit The Profit And Loss: MCX previously extended this contract with 63 Moons on 1 Jan 2023 for six months at Rs 810 million per quarter. However, the recent extension has been granted at a higher rate, which should result in an Ebit loss and nearly zero profit for the 9MFY24 and possibly for FY24E as well, the brokerage said.
"We however retain our FY25E estimates on fully normalised Ebitda margins assuming a seamless transition to have been completed by FY25e (a risk to our FY25 numbers)", the note said.
Volume Traction: MCX's options volumes have continued to gain traction, and the addition of new lower size contracts could help drive revenue growth in the future.
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley rated MCX 'underweight' with a target price of Rs 1,125, implying an downside return potential of 22.79%.
The FY24 profit-after-tax forecast of Rs 19 billion would fall 90%, to Rs 1.5 billion.
The options average daily trading volume for first quarter of FY24 has been tracking better than the Rs 500 billion estimate, at Rs 620 billion. "If we were to assume this pace is sustained for all of FY24, our FY24 forecast would fall 75%, to Rs5 billion", the note said.
Removal of Commodity Transaction Tax.