MCX Shares Tumble 14% On Extending 63 Moons Contract At A Significant Cost

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. tumbled 14% after it extended the support services contract with 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, for an additional six months starting July 1.

This comes after a delay in the rollout of its new platform from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., which hopes to cut costs. The new platform was expected to be launched by Sept. 30, 2022, when the 63 Moons contract was originally set to expire. However, this is the third extension to the 63 Moons contract since then, Morgan Stanley said in a note.

"We wish to inform you that we have once again agreed to the eleventh-hour request by Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd., which according to MCX is for the ‘last time’ for one more time," 63 Moons said in its statement. "This new arrangement of software support service will commence from July 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023."

The extension will come at a significant cost of Rs 125 crore per quarter. The total pay-out to 63 Moons since the expiry of the original contract is now Rs 500 crore or 100% of FY23 transaction revenues, very close to what IEX paid to buy out the technology from 63 Moons, Investec said in a note.