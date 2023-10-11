MCX Shares Hit Record Ahead Of Commodity Derivatives Platform Launch On Oct. 16

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. hit a record high on Wednesday ahead of the launch of its proposed commodity derivatives platform on Oct. 16

The exchange will conduct mock trading on the platform on Oct. 15, according to an exchange filing.

On Sept. 29, SEBI had asked MCX to delay the launch of the Commodity Derivatives Platform, which was scheduled to go live by Oct. 3. Then, on Oct. 8, the regulator withdrew its abeyance order.