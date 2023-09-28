MCX Shares Gain Over 5% On Launch Of Commodity Derivatives Platform

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. rose to a 22-month high after it said its new derivatives platform would be implemented from Oct. 3.

Clearing Corporation is scheduled to conduct a mock session on Oct. 2, according to an MCX circular.

Shares of the company rose 5.58% to an intraday high of Rs 2,045 apiece, the most since Nov. 16, 2021, before paring gains to trade 3.10% higher at Rs 1,997 apiece as of 9:47 a.m. This compares to a 0.19% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

It has risen 28.4% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 15 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Out of the nine analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest 'a'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 13.3%.