MCX Shares Rise After SEBI Allows Commodity Derivatives Platform Launch

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. advanced after the Securities and Exchange Board of India allowed it to go live with its proposed commodity derivatives platform.

"SEBI has withdrawn its directions to MCX and MCXCCL to keep the proposed go-live of CDP in abeyance," according to an exchange filing.

Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation Ltd., or MCXCCL, is a clearing corporation in the commodity derivatives market.

On Sept. 29, the market regulator asked MCX to delay the launch of the commodity derivatives platform, which was scheduled to go live by Oct. 3.

The abeyance order came in light of the fact that the matter involves technical issues and would be taken up by the SEBI Technical Advisory Committee for discussion, MCX had told exchanges last month.

SEBI had asked MCX and MCXCCL to furnish detailed comments on the issues raised by Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability on CDP by Oct. 3. In the meantime, MCX continued CDP mock tests, awaiting SEBI's permission to go live.