Mcleod Russel Shares Gain As It Inks Pact To Consider Asset Sale To Repay Debt

McLeod Russel India Ltd. has inked an exclusivity agreement with Carbon Resources Pvt. as the two firms resume negotiations to explore sale of assets for one-time settlement of debt owed to lenders.

The two parties will "privately discuss, negotiate, and consider a mutually agreeable mechanism" for monetising identified assets of the company, McLeod Russel, a bulk tea producer, said in its exchange filing. The exclusivity agreement, which lasts till July 28, does not create any legally binding obligation on any party, it said.

Carbon Resources, a former shareholder in the company, had offered to buy assets from the debt-laden company last year. But the bulk tea producer was dragged to insolvency court and managed to exit after a settlement with one of the lenders. The two firms are now back at the negotiating table.