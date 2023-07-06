Mazagon Docks Shares Have Surged Sixfold Since Listing. Here's Why

Mazagon Docks Shipbuilders Ltd. has surged over sixfold since its October 2020 listing as investors expect it to gain from defence orders.

The stock closed at Rs 1,303 on Wednesday, as compared with its market debut at Rs 216.3. That's a jump of over 500%.

The submarine and warship manufacturer's stock has risen 64% year-to-date and gained 406% in the past year. It ranks 18 among the Nifty 500 stocks with the best returns so far this year.

Mazagon Docks is trading at 23.80 times its earnings.