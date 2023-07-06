Mazagon Docks Shares Have Surged Sixfold Since Listing. Here's Why
It ranks 18 among Nifty 500 stocks with the best returns so far this year.
Mazagon Docks Shipbuilders Ltd. has surged over sixfold since its October 2020 listing as investors expect it to gain from defence orders.
The stock closed at Rs 1,303 on Wednesday, as compared with its market debut at Rs 216.3. That's a jump of over 500%.
The submarine and warship manufacturer's stock has risen 64% year-to-date and gained 406% in the past year. It ranks 18 among the Nifty 500 stocks with the best returns so far this year.
Mazagon Docks is trading at 23.80 times its earnings.
What's Driving The Rally?
On June 30, the company signed a contract worth Rs 2,724.6 crore for the medium refit-cum-life certification of the second Shishumar-class submarine, INS Shankush, which will extend the vessel's life.
It also recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the marine arm of German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG to jointly build submarines for the Indian Navy.
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems will provide engineering and design assistance as well as consulting services for the individual submarines, while Mazagon Docks will be in charge of building and delivering them.
India plans to spend an estimated $5.2 billion on six diesel-electric submarines, with a large amount of local content expected to be used in their development.
Order Book
As of March 31, the company's order book value stood at Rs 38,755 crore, 89% of which is related to shipbuilding projects. The remaining 11% are in the submarine and heavy engineering spaces.
The shipbuilding contracts include the P15B Destroyers and the P15A Stealth Frigates. The submarine and heavy engineering orders include P75 Kalvari Submarines and the MRLC of INS Shankush. Out of the 15 contracted orders, the company had eight contracts pending delivery.
The company's book-to-bill ratio stands at 4.9 as of March 21.
Company Financials
In fiscal 2023, the company's revenue rose 36.52% and its profit jumped 82.91%. The return on equity stood at 25.97% and the return on assets at 3.78%.
Bloomberg estimates Mazagon Docks' revenue and net income at Rs 8,416 crore and Rs 1,100 crore, respectively, in FY24. The estimated EPS is Rs 54.55.
Management Commentary
Mazagon Docks is the only builder of Destroyer-class ships in India, Chairperson Sanjay Sanjeev Singhal said in an investor update call on June 2. The majority of the Destroyer-class ships that the Indian Navy uses as frontline ships are built, supplied, and manufactured by Mazagon Docks, he said.
Singhal said delivery of the one remaining submarine in the P-75 order was targeted for either the current or early part of the next fiscal.
The company targets delivery of the third Destroyer of Project 15 Bravo this year and the fourth in 2024. Project 17 Alpha, comprising four stealth frigates, has deliveries planned for FY25.
Singhal highlighted that the company's financial performance should not be focused on a quarter-on-quarter basis due to the long gestation period for orders in the industry.