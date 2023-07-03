Mazagon Dock Shares Rise 7% After Signing Rs 2,725-Crore Contract

Shares of the company rose as much as 7.67% intraday, before paring gains to trade at 5.83% high as of 9:54 a.m. This compares to a 0.70% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74.22, implying that the stock is overbought.

Of the four analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold', and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 18.3%.