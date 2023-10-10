Mazagon Dock Shares Jump 7% After Hybrid Power Vessels Order From Europe
The company received order from an European client to build multi-purpose hybrid power vessels.
Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. surged 7%, the most in a single day in over three weeks, on Tuesday after bagging an order to build hybrid power vessels for European clients.
The company has received a letter of intent from a European client for the construction of six firm and four optional units of 7,500 DWT multi-purpose hybrid power vessels, according to an exchange filing. The prices for the vessels would be decided after the signing of the contract, the filing said.
Shares of the company rose as much as 7.07% to Rs 2,219.90 apiece, the most in a single day since Sept. 15. It pared gains to trade 4.85% higher at Rs 2,174 apiece, compared to a 0.40% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 9:35 a.m.
It has risen 174% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 56.
Two out of the four analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 16.5%.