Mazagon Dock Shares Jump 7% After Hybrid Power Vessels Order From Europe

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. surged 7%, the most in a single day in over three weeks, on Tuesday after bagging an order to build hybrid power vessels for European clients.

The company has received a letter of intent from a European client for the construction of six firm and four optional units of 7,500 DWT multi-purpose hybrid power vessels, according to an exchange filing. The prices for the vessels would be decided after the signing of the contract, the filing said.