Mazagon Dock Shares Jump 15% To Hit A Record After Deal With U.S. Government
The company signed a master ship repair agreement with the U.S. government that may open up voyage repair from U.S. Navy ships.
Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. hit record high on Friday after it signed a master ship repair agreement with the U.S. government.
The agreement is expected to open up voyage repairs for the U.S. Navy ships at Mazagon Dock, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Shares of Mazagon Dock were trading 15.76% higher at Rs 2,416.90 apiece, compared to a 0.17% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:21 a.m. The share price advanced as much as 19% during the day to hit a record high of Rs 2,484.7 per share.
The stock has risen 206.78% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 11 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 83, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Two out of the four analysts tracking Mazagon Dock maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends a 'hold' and another suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 33.5%.