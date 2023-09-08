Mazagon Dock Shares Jump 15% To Hit A Record After Deal With U.S. Government

Shares of Mazagon Dock were trading 15.76% higher at Rs 2,416.90 apiece, compared to a 0.17% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:21 a.m. The share price advanced as much as 19% during the day to hit a record high of Rs 2,484.7 per share.

The stock has risen 206.78% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 11 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 83, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Two out of the four analysts tracking Mazagon Dock maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends a 'hold' and another suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 33.5%.