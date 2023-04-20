BQPrimeMarketsMastek Shares Gain The Most In 11 Months On Strong Q4 Show
Mastek Shares Gain The Most In 11 Months On Strong Q4 Show

The company's Q4 consolidated revenue rose 7% QoQ to Rs 709.2 crore, beating analysts' estimates of Rs 672.9 crore.

20 Apr 2023, 10:18 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mastek office building in Mhape, Mumbai. (Source: Company official facebook page)</p></div>
Mastek office building in Mhape, Mumbai. (Source: Company official facebook page)
Shares of Mastek Ltd. gained the most in over 11 months after its fourth-quarter revenues and operating profit beat analysts' estimates.

The company's fourth-quarter consolidated revenue rose 7% sequentially to Rs 709.2 crore, beating analysts estimates pooled by Bloomberg of Rs 672.9 crore. The earnings were driven by organic growth, a strong order book, and margin expansion.

"The organic growth of more than 5% was higher and was led by a revival in the U.K. government, strong U.K. retail and financial services, and stability in the NHS and Oracle CX businesses," said HDFC Securities Institutional Equities.

Mastek Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenues up 7% at Rs 709.2 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 672.9 crore)

  • Ebitda up 10.4% at Rs 125.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 116.6 crore)

  • Ebitda margin at 17.7%. (Bloomberg estimate: 17.3%)

  • PAT up 8% at Rs 72.6 crore.

Shares of Mastek rose 6.85% to Rs 1,696 apiece as of 09:50 a.m., compared to 0.21% gains in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 8.17% intraday, the most in over 11 months since May 18, 2022.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 89.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.9.

Out of the five analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' and one suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 28.4%.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing

