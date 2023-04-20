Mastek Shares Gain The Most In 11 Months On Strong Q4 Show
The company's Q4 consolidated revenue rose 7% QoQ to Rs 709.2 crore, beating analysts' estimates of Rs 672.9 crore.
Shares of Mastek Ltd. gained the most in over 11 months after its fourth-quarter revenues and operating profit beat analysts' estimates.
The company's fourth-quarter consolidated revenue rose 7% sequentially to Rs 709.2 crore, beating analysts estimates pooled by Bloomberg of Rs 672.9 crore. The earnings were driven by organic growth, a strong order book, and margin expansion.
"The organic growth of more than 5% was higher and was led by a revival in the U.K. government, strong U.K. retail and financial services, and stability in the NHS and Oracle CX businesses," said HDFC Securities Institutional Equities.
Mastek Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenues up 7% at Rs 709.2 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 672.9 crore)
Ebitda up 10.4% at Rs 125.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 116.6 crore)
Ebitda margin at 17.7%. (Bloomberg estimate: 17.3%)
PAT up 8% at Rs 72.6 crore.
Shares of Mastek rose 6.85% to Rs 1,696 apiece as of 09:50 a.m., compared to 0.21% gains in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 8.17% intraday, the most in over 11 months since May 18, 2022.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 89.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.9.
Out of the five analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' and one suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 28.4%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing