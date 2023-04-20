Mastek Shares Gain The Most In 11 Months On Strong Q4 Show

Shares of Mastek Ltd. gained the most in over 11 months after its fourth-quarter revenues and operating profit beat analysts' estimates.

The company's fourth-quarter consolidated revenue rose 7% sequentially to Rs 709.2 crore, beating analysts estimates pooled by Bloomberg of Rs 672.9 crore. The earnings were driven by organic growth, a strong order book, and margin expansion.

"The organic growth of more than 5% was higher and was led by a revival in the U.K. government, strong U.K. retail and financial services, and stability in the NHS and Oracle CX businesses," said HDFC Securities Institutional Equities.