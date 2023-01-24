Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, Indus Towers, SBI Card, Lodha Group Q3 Results Today — Earning Estimates

Two auto majors—Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and TVS Motor Co.—will announce their financial results for the quarter ended December on Tuesday.

According to consensus among analysts tracked by Bloomberg, Maruti Suzuki India is expected to report domestic sales of over 4.28 lakh units during the period, and exports of 65,493 units. This would reflect an improvement in sales, from around 3.66 lakh units sold locally and 64,995 exports a year-ago. While this rebound will help boost revenue and profit, it comes from a low-base effect.

The company made some big announcements at the recent Auto Show in Delhi, including the much-awaited launch of Jimny in India and unveiling of a concept electric SUV, set to launch in 2025. With this, Maruti Suzuki, which became a household name across the country with its entry-level cars, is now moving to bigger vehicles as buyers' preferences change.

Traders will also watch out for earnings reports by Indus Towers Ltd., SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., United Spirits Ltd., Macrotech Developers Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd., Sonata Software Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd., Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., Granules India Ltd., Sharda Cropchem Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Ltd. and Vaibhav Global Ltd.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd., Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., PNB Housing Finance Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Co., Gateway Distriparks Ltd., Nazara Technologies Ltd., Chalet Hotels Ltd., Apollo Pipes Ltd., Kaveri Seed Co., Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. and CarTrade Tech Ltd. will also announce their earnings for the period.

Among other companies that will announce their earnings today are Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust, South Indian Bank Ltd., UCO Bank, Elecon Engineering Co., Home First Finance Company India Ltd., Indoco Remedies Ltd., Latent View Analytics Ltd., PDS Ltd. and Tata Coffee Ltd.