Maruti Suzuki To Issue Preferential Shares To Parent For Gujarat Plant Buyout
Number of shares to be issued, the issue price and post-allotment holding of investors will be decided later.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. will issue equity shares on preferential basis to its parent Suzuki Motor Corp. to buy out the Gujarat plant.
In a board meeting on Tuesday, two options, including cash payment and issue of equity shares, were considered and the latter was found to be more beneficial to minority shareholders and to the company, according to an exchange filing.
The total number of shares to be issued, the issue price and post-allotment holding of investors will be decided in another board meeting later. The auto major expects to conclude the process for the buyout by the end of the fiscal.
The impact of both options on the profitability of Maruti Suzuki, the earnings per share and the dividend payment to shareholders was considered for each year up to 2031, according to the press release.
The data showed that profit after tax, the earnings per share and the payable dividend will be higher in the share-swap option up to fiscal 2030–31. This is primarily because in the swap option while there is a continued additional earning of interest income, the equity dilution is very low, according to the company's calculations.
Maruti Suzuki will now seek shareholders' approval through an extraordinary general meeting or through postal ballot for the issue of shares.
Maruti Suzuki will acquire 1,275.5 crore shares in Suzuki Motor Gujarat at a net book value of Rs 12,755 crore, according to the disclosure by Suzuki Motor.
Last month, the company's board approved the acquisition of the contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt., from its Japanese parent to bring all production-related activities under the Indian operations.
"There are no benefits in terms of cost or technology," Chairperson RC Bhargava had said in a media call to discuss the company's performance in the first quarter. "However, it means Maruti Suzuki will actually get involved with electric vehicle production."
Suzuki Motor is occupied with the setting up of a battery plant in Gujarat along with a new research and development centre, which leaves them with limited resources to oversee the contract manufacturing plant, according to Bhargava.
Maruti Suzuki, including Suzuki Motor Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 22.5 lakh units. Out of this, 7.5 lakh units are produced at this Gujarat plant.
The company is looking to nearly double its production capacity to 40 lakh units by 2030–31 to cater to the expected higher domestic demand and export potential.