Maruti Suzuki To Issue Preferential Shares To Parent For Gujarat Plant Buyout

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. will issue equity shares on preferential basis to its parent Suzuki Motor Corp. to buy out the Gujarat plant.

In a board meeting on Tuesday, two options, including cash payment and issue of equity shares, were considered and the latter was found to be more beneficial to minority shareholders and to the company, according to an exchange filing.

The total number of shares to be issued, the issue price and post-allotment holding of investors will be decided in another board meeting later. The auto major expects to conclude the process for the buyout by the end of the fiscal.