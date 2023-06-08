Maruti Suzuki Shares Off Record High As Nomura Expects Lower Pricing For Jimny

The brokerage expects niche buyers for the car and estimated lower than original prices for the newly launched vehicle.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India declined 0.84% as of 11:58 a.m., compares to a 0.11% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

The total traded volume stood at 61.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74, implying that the stock may be overbought.

Out of the 49 analysts tracking the company, 37 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 4.8%.