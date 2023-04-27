Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results: A Bull Vs A Bear Case

After Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported a 43% year-on-year increase in its fourth quarter net profit, analysts came through with different perspectives on its future prospects.

The net profit of the Indian unit of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. rose in the fourth quarter on higher sales and a rising share of sports utility vehicles. The net profit rose 43% year-on-year to Rs 2,623.6 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 2,565 crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.