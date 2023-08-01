Maruti Suzuki Q1 Profit Surges, Power Grid Reports A Decline — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major results announced on Monday.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. saw its net profit rise in the quarter ended June, aided by higher sales and an increasing share of SUVs.
India's largest carmaker reported a profit of Rs 2,485 crore in April-June, logging a growth of 145% from the year ago period, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 2,466 crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. (formerly known as Adani Transmission Ltd.) reported a revenue growth of 19% year-on-year to Rs 3,622 crore in the quarter ended June, as compared with Rs 3,049 crore, according to an exchange filing. The net profit rose 8% to Rs 182 crore from Rs 168 crore a year ago.
Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd. logged revenue growth of 1.31% to Rs 11,048.13 crore from Rs 10,905.21 crore a year ago, according to a stock exchange notice. The net profit declined 5.37% to Rs 3,597.16 crore from Rs 3,801.29 crore in the year ago quarter.
Maruti Suzuki Q1 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 22% at Rs 32,326.9 crore vs. Rs 26,499.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 31,832.8 crore).
Net profit up 145.4% at Rs 2,485.1 crore vs. Rs 1,012.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,466.3 crore).
Ebitda up 56% at Rs 2,983 crore vs. Rs 1,912.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,240.9 crore).
Margin at 9.2% vs. 7.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.2%).
Petronet LNG Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 18.3% at Rs 11,656.4 crore vs. Rs 14,263.8 crore.
Net profit up 13% at Rs 819.3 crore vs. Rs 724.8 crore.
Ebitda up 11% at Rs 1,181.7 crore vs. Rs 1,064.8 crore.
Margin at 10.1% vs. 7.5%.
Petronet LNG (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 16% at Rs 11,656.4 crore vs. Rs 13,873.9 crore.
Net profit up 32.4% at Rs 819.3 crore vs. Rs 618.8 crore.
Ebitda up 25.4% at Rs 1,181.7 crore vs. Rs 942.5 crore.
Margin at 10.1% vs. 6.8%.
Power Grid Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.31% at Rs 11,048.13 crore vs. Rs 10,905.21 crore.
Net profit down 5.37% at Rs 3,597.16 crore vs. Rs 3,801.29 crore.
Ebitda up 7.31% at Rs 4,564 crore vs. Rs 4,253.05 crore.
Margin at 41.31% vs. 39%.
Bosch Limited Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.32% at Rs 4,158.4 crore vs. Rs 3,544.4 crore.
Net profit up 22.39% at Rs 408.9 crore vs. Rs 334.1 crore.
Ebitda up 57.70% at Rs 532.4 crore vs. Rs 337.6 crore.
Margin at 12.80% vs. 9.52%.
R Systems International Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.67% at Rs 406.78 crore vs. Rs 404.07 crore.
Net profit down 54.65% at Rs 14.43 crore vs. Rs 31.82 crore.
Ebitda up 15.92% at Rs 45.51 crore vs. Rs 39.26 crore.
Margin at 11.19% vs. 9.72%.
Som Distilleries And Breweries Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 77.38% at Rs 758.63 crore vs. Rs 427.68 crore.
Net profit up 31.22% at Rs 33.67 crore vs. Rs 25.66 crore.
Ebitda up 51.80% at Rs 42.7 crore vs. Rs 28.13 crore.
Margin at 5.63% vs. 6.58%.
Adani Energy Solutions Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19% at Rs 3,622 crore vs. Rs 3,049 crore.
Net profit up 8% at Rs 182 crore vs. Rs 168 crore.
Ebitda up 4% at Rs 1,378 crore vs. Rs 1,326 crore.
Cash profit down 11% at Rs 649 crore vs. Rs 730 crore.
Kaynes Technology Q1 FY24 (Standalone QoQ)
Revenue down 18.41% at Rs 290.69 crore vs. Rs 356.26 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 293 crore).
Net profit down 34.76% at Rs 25.19 crore vs Rs 38.61 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 27 crore).
Ebitda down 34.23% at Rs 31.91 crore vs Rs 48.52 crore.
Margin at 10.98% vs. 13.62%.
KEI Industries Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.87% at Rs 1,782.57 crore vs. Rs 1,565.41 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,772 crore).
Net profit up 16.98% at Rs 121.38 crore vs. Rs 103.76 crore.
Ebitda up 16.38% at Rs 162.99 crore vs. Rs 140.05 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 181 crore).
Margin at 9.14% vs. 8.95% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.22%).
HG Infra Engineering Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 22.18% at Rs 1,351.16 crore vs. Rs 1,105.9 crore.
Net profit up 37.41% at Rs 150.39 crore vs. Rs 109.45 crore.
Ebitda up 36.70% at Rs 202.94 crore vs. Rs 148.46 crore.
Margin at 15.02% vs. 13.42%.
Oberoi Realty Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.34% at Rs 909.97 crore vs. Rs 913.11 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,085 crore).
Net profit down 20.20% at Rs 321.64 crore vs. Rs 403.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 405 crore).
Ebitda down 17.52% at Rs 426.22 crore vs. Rs 516.78 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 532 crore).
Margin at 46.84% vs. 56.60% (Bloomberg estimate: 49%).
JBM Auto Q1 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue down 0.57% at Rs 843.78 crore vs. Rs 848.64 crore.
Net profit down 94.73% at Rs 1.43 crore vs. Rs 27.11 crore.
Ebitda down 28.95% at Rs 26.02 crore vs. Rs 36.62 crore.
Margin at 3.08% vs. 4.32%.
Best Agrolife Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 32.03% at Rs 612.23 crore vs. Rs 463.7 crore.
Net profit up 125.52% at Rs 90.5 core vs. Rs 40.13 crore.
Ebitda up 114.39% at Rs 114.59 crore vs. Rs 53.45 crore.
Margin at 18.72% vs. 11.53%.
