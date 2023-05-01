Maruti Suzuki April Wholesales Rise 7% To 1,60,529 Units

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported a 7% increase in total wholesales at 1,60,529 units in April.

The country's largest carmaker had dispatched 1,50,661 units to dealers in April 2022, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

Last month, the company's domestic sales rose 9% to 1,43,558 units as against 1,32,248 units in April 2022, it added.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 18% to 14,110 units as compared with 17,137 units a year ago.

However, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, rose 27% to 74,935 units as against 59,184 cars in April 2022.

During the month under review, sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz increased to 1,017 units over 579 units in April 2022.

Utility vehicle sales, including Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga, rose 8% to 36,754 units as compared with 33,941 vehicles in the year-ago month, Maruti Suzuki India said.

Exports, however, declined 8% to 16,971 units as against 18,413 units in the corresponding month last year, the company added.