Maruti Lists Major Risks To Auto Sector In 2023–24

The major factors that the auto industry should be careful about in 2023–24 are heatwave, disruption to monsoon, higher repo rate and lower-than-estimated growth of the gross domestic product, according to Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

Amid these potential risks, analysts said higher discounts in comparison to the same period last year, reduced waiting periods for key models and decline in sales of luxury cars indicated a slowdown in the category. They expect the growth in retail sales of passenger vehicles to moderate sharply to mid to high single digits.

Concerns of sales slowdown in the auto industry may have risen from the lower retail sales as compared with wholesales and higher inventory at dealerships, Shashank Srivastava, executive director of sales and marketing at Maruti Suzuki, told BQ Prime.

The inventory at the industry level rose to 2.19 lakh units from 1.84 lakh units last month. This is the first time after a long time that inventory has risen to three-weeks, Srivastava said.

"Probably, that's making them conclude that there's a slowdown," he said. "However, actual data so far hasn't indicated that."