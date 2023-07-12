BQPrimeMarketsMarksans Pharma Shares Hit Record High After U.S. FDA Approves Its Pain Relief Tablet
ADVERTISEMENT

Marksans Pharma Shares Hit Record High After U.S. FDA Approves Its Pain Relief Tablet

The pain relief tablet is a bioequivalent of the Advil Dual Action Tablet.

12 Jul 2023, 11:54 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Marksans Pharma Ltd.'s corporate office. (Photo: Company website)</p></div>
Marksans Pharma Ltd.'s corporate office. (Photo: Company website)

Shares of Marksans Pharma Ltd. hit a record high after it received the U.S. drug regulator's approval for its over-the-counter pain relief tablet.

The paracetamol-ibuprofen tablet is a bioequivalent of the Advil Dual Action Tablet.

Shares of the company surged 8.24% to Rs 101.2 apiece as of 11:20 a.m., as compared to a 0.06% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen nearly 74% year-to-date.

Total traded volume stood at 4.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Two analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 6.4%

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT