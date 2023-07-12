Marksans Pharma Shares Hit Record High After U.S. FDA Approves Its Pain Relief Tablet

Shares of the company surged 8.24% to Rs 101.2 apiece as of 11:20 a.m., as compared to a 0.06% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen nearly 74% year-to-date.

Total traded volume stood at 4.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Two analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 6.4%