Marksans Pharma Shares Hit Record High After U.S. FDA Approves Its Pain Relief Tablet
Shares of Marksans Pharma Ltd. hit a record high after it received the U.S. drug regulator's approval for its over-the-counter pain relief tablet.The paracetamol-ibuprofen tablet is a bioequivalent of the Advil Dual Action Tablet.
Shares of the company surged 8.24% to Rs 101.2 apiece as of 11:20 a.m., as compared to a 0.06% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen nearly 74% year-to-date.
Total traded volume stood at 4.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Two analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 6.4%
